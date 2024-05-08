The Second Round of Ferrari Challenge Japan in Fuji Speedway

Experience the thrill of the action as the second round of the highly anticipated Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan takes place at Fuji Speedway this weekend with a total of 33 488 Challenge Evo in the lineup.

In the Trofeo Pirelli class, champion Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) and fellow teammate Nobuhiro Imada are expected to engage in a fierce battle for the top spot. Yugo Iwasawa, who is entered in the series thanks to Ferrari Japan's special programme supporting talented young drivers, will also be in contention with the leaders. As seen in the previous round at Suzuka Circuit, we can expect a high-level showdown among these talented drivers.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am class, Akita (Cornes Nagoya) made a strong showing in Suzuka, landing on the podium with an impressive 3rd place finish. Currently tied for the lead with 28 points is Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka). Another rising contender is Cold Max (Cornes Osaka), promising an intense battle for the championship among these three skilled drivers.

Leading the pack in the Coppa Shell class is Yasutaka Shirasaki (Rosso Scuderia). Despite starting from the last position in the previous round due to a qualifying crash, he managed to make an impressive comeback and claim two consecutive victories. Trailing closely behind in the rankings is Masaru Yoneda (Cornes Osaka), followed by Phil Kim (Nicole Competizione) from Korea. With nine strong competitors in the lineup, the Coppa Shell class will definitely be one to watch.

The Coppa Shell Am class will see a total number of 14 drivers in the race. The current points leader is Ryutaro Saito (MID), who already secured his first win of the season in the opening round. Keep an eye on Yusaku Maezawa (Cornes Shiba), who will be making his debut in the competition.

After Friday's free practice, qualifying from 9.00 am to 9.30 am and Race 1 from 1.05 pm to 1.40 pm are scheduled for Saturday. Sunday qualifying from 8.30am to 9.00am and Race 2 from 1.00pm to 1.55pm. The races will be visible on the official Ferrari YouTube channel. The times indicated are local.