The art of overtaking

Waiting for a lap, aiming to close the gap before launching your attack? Seizing on opportunities as you encounter them, without hesitating?

One thing’s for sure: it has to be quick and confident. When it comes to overtaking, every driver has their own philosophy, their own character. Some even go so far as to deny any personal technique: “It always depends on the opponent you’re facing".

Well, the most delicate and decisive stage of any race is bound to give rise to various schools of thought, but there’s one thing everyone can agree on. Overtaking is an art, and getting ahead of your opponent is a unique sensation.