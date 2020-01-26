The 488 Challenge Evo unveiled in Daytona

Daytona 26 gennaio 2020

After being officially presented at Mugello during the Finali Mondiali, the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo made its entry into American society during the 24 Hours of Daytona at a private gathering for clients and invited guests. The new car, which will be used in the single-make series of the Prancing Horse starting from the next round of the North America championship at Road Atlanta, was presented to the guests of the event in the spectacular hospitality set up at Turn 1 of the famous Daytona circuit.