Spa-Francorchamps 13 settembre 2020

Given Fabienne Wohlwend's failed start, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi's win could prove decisive in the battle for the Trofeo Pirelli title. The Liechtensteinian champion is not yet out of the running with two races still to go at Misano on the eve of the Finali Mondiali and the exclusion of the worst results. However, the Rossocorsa driver's chances have enjoyed a significant boost. We heard from him at the end of the race.