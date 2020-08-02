Tabacchi seeks redemption, fourth pole for Paulsen

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi in Trofeo Pirelli and Frederik Paulsen among the Am class both clinched pole positions in the qualifying session prior to Race 2 at the Portimão circuit.

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanule Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) collected another pole place after recording the fastest lap, as he had previously done in yesterday’s qualifying. The Italian driver clinched first place on the grid, stopping the clock at 1:46.367, and is determined to redeem himself after contact in Race 1 scuppered chances of victory yesterday. Second place went to Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport), some four tenths of a second adrift. Third Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126), while further back came John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg), the winner of the first event in Portimão, who qualified in fourth, ninth overall.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. A fine showing from Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) who thanks to a time of 1:46.714 snatches the pole amongst the Am class for the fourth time this year and will start from the front row of the grid thanks to a second overall place. Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) chalking up 1:47.066 takes second place, while Matúš Výboh (Scuderia Praha) qualified in third with 1:47.264. Fourth came Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing), followed by David Gostner (CDP MP Racing), Hanno Laskowski (Riler & Schauck) and John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham). Outside the time limit was Roman Ziemian (Octane 126). Race 2 of Trofeo Pirelli is scheduled this afternoon at 15.00 local time (UCT+1).