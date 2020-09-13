Tabacchi and Paulsen once again on pole

Emanuele Maria Tabacchi and Frederik Paulsen, leaders in their respective classes, after having taken pole positions in Race 1 qualifying, once again proved to be the fastest in the session to determine the starting grid for the second scheduled race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) remained the quickest in qualifying on the Belgian track. The Italian driver appeared at ease on the track amid the Ardennes hills, after Saturday’s pole position and victory in Race 1. The 2:22.754 time registered at the Sunday session is lower than that of the Race 1 qualifying session, but was 988 milliseconds faster than John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) who recorded the second best time, fourth overall. Third best time went to Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport). Tabacchi’s main rival for the championship leadership, Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126), was clearly in difficulty and whose lowest overall time will mean she sets off from the rear of the grid. The Liechtenstein champion, suffering technical issues, was unable to be at her best and spent considerable time stationary in the pits while the mechanics worked on the car.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Similarly, Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) replicated the pole position in the qualifying session for Race 2 in Am class with a time of 2:23.669, second overall. The Danish driver, who also won the first race in Spa, managed to snatch the fastest lap from rival Matús Vyobh (Scuderia Praha) who saw his chance of pole position vanish just minutes from the end of the session. Third position went to Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport). Fourth Olivier Grotz (Formula Racing).

Schedule. Race 2 of the Trofeo Pirelli is set to get underway at 15.15 and will be live on the Races.ferrari.com website.