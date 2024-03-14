Sport Prototipi Clienti programme debuts at Mugello

The new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme debuts at the Mugello International Circuit, with the first event that sees a Ferrari 499P Modificata on the track driven by a Maranello-brand client.

The strictly limited series car developed for non-competitive track use, derived from the Hypercar winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2023, will lap the 5.245 kilometre-track – where the model was first unveiled during the 2023 Ferrari Finali Mondiali – with private sessions on Thursday 14 March. On Friday, 15 and Saturday, 16 March, it will share sessions with the F1 Clienti single-seaters. The XX Programme cars will also take to the track over the three days.

Sport Prototipi Clienti. As previously announced, a Ferrari 499P Modificata will make its first appearance on the undulating Tuscan circuit during a specially arranged Prancing Horse event.

The 499P Modificata features significant modifications from the racing hypercar that competed in the FIA WEC. Unconstrained by technical-sporting regulations, the driver can fully harness the capabilities of the hybrid powertrain. This system combines a V6 combustion engine mounted on the rear axle with an electric unit at the front, delivering a maximum power output of 640 kW (870 hp). It includes the “Push To Pass” feature, which temporarily boosts performance during a fast lap and is available for limited use.

All-wheel drive functionality is also available at low speeds, enhancing confidence and safety to ensure ultimate circuit enjoyment for gentlemen drivers. Pirelli specially designed the tyres using a tread compound derived from Formula 1 technology.

F1 Clienti and XX Programme. This event will feature numerous driving stints, allowing the clients to take part with other cars. These include seven F1 Clienti single-seaters, among them a Ferrari F138 – the last model fitted with a V8 internal combustion engine, fielded in the 2013 season just before the transition to the hybrid era – and two F2007s. The F2007, Ferrari’s 53rd single-seater, secured both the World Drivers’ Championship (with Kimi Räikkönen) and the Manufacturers’ title for Maranello in 2007.

The XX Programme will also feature prominently in Tuscany, showcasing 17 examples of cars not homologated for the road and dedicated to non-competitive use on the track. These vehicles push the boundaries of cutting-edge technological solutions to the extreme. The Ferrari FXX-K Evo is the best-represented model, with 11 entries. It comes with a 6.2-litre V12 engine and an electric motor. This powerful combination can deliver a total output of 1050 hp (772 kW) and a maximum torque of 900 Nm.

The calendar. The Sport Prototipi Clienti season will share the calendar with F1 Clienti and XX Programme. The next events will take place in Sonoma and Laguna Seca, (USA; 12-13 and 17-19 May); Balaton (Hungary; 5-7 June); Suzuka (Japan; 28-30 June); Le Castellet (France; 31 July-1 August); Nürburgring (Germany; 6-8 September), ahead of the concluding event at the Finali Mondiali in Imola (Italy; 16-20 October).