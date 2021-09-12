Driver comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race 2

Race 2 of the Trofeo Pirelli at Spa Francorchamps was won by Niccolò Schirò and Hugo Delacour, with the latter triumphing among the Am class drivers. We met up with the protagonists from the race who were on the podium celebrating alongside the winners.

John Wartique, second place in the Trofeo Pirelli: “I fought hard for first place but in the end Niccolò Schirò got the better of me. Luca Ludwig was slightly faster at one point in the race but I managed to keep a grip on the situation. It was a tough race and I’m very satisfied with the result on a circuit that I consider 'home'.”

Luca Ludwig, third place in the Trofeo Pirelli: “I am very pleased with the position I have achieved. I am also happy with the way that qualifying went on new tyres and I think this is a good sign ahead of the forthcoming races.”

François Lansard, second place in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “This is my first podium and I am very happy because we have worked so hard to achieve this. The next step, in terms of improvement, will be to try and get first place and I hope to do this at Mugello. Unlike Saturday, which was a tough day for both qualifying and the race itself, today turned out very well. Hugo Delacour was very fast at the start and I tried to catch him at the halfway point but I wasn’t able to. Still, I am very pleased with this runner-up spot.”

Sergio Paulet, third place in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am very happy to have made it onto this podium, especially as it was a very close race with both Ange Barde and François Lansard. At the start, I found myself in an outside position and lost ground trying to get back in. Overtaking was really difficult, especially in the fast left-hand bends. In the end, however, I managed to get the better of Ange and therefore took third place: these are important points towards the championship.”