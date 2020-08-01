Second pole of season for Kirchmayr

Ernst Kirchmayr set the fastest lap time in an exciting Coppa Shell qualifying session, while Laurent De Meeus prevailed in the Am category.

Coppa Shell. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) earned the right to start from first position in Coppa Shell Race-1. The Austrian driver came out on top with a time of 1:49.956 in a hard-fought session. Roger Grouwels (Race Art Kroymans) qualified 0.278 hundredths of a second behind him, after surprisingly aborting his pole attempt on the last lap. He returned to the pits when he was faster in all the split times. Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) was third on his return to the Ferrari Challenge after his debut at Imola this year. Thomas Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) was fourth quickest in the class, ahead of Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Corinna Gostner (CDP - MP Racing).

Coppa Shell Am. Not only was Laurent de Meeus (HR Owen) fastest in the Am category, but for a few minutes, he also held overall pole. The Belgian driver will start from the second row, having clocked the fourth-fastest time overall. The other competitors in the category finished further back: the leader of the ranking “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) will start from eighth after setting the second-best time in the Coppa Shell. “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing) was third fastest and will set off from ninth spot. He will be followed by Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport), Miroslav Výboh (Scuderia Praha), Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Montecarlo) and Werner Genter (Moll SportWagen Hannover).