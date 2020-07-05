Second pole for Thomas Gostner and Michael Simoncic

Imola 05 luglio 2020

Thomas Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) bagged another pole position in the Coppa Shell at Imola in the first round of the Ferrari Challenge. After setting the fastest lap in Race-1 qualifying, the Italian driver repeated the feat for Race-2. However, immediately after setting the best time (1:45.116), Gostner had an accident that brought his session to a close. His car ended up off-track, suffering significant damage, enough to rule it out of the race even though the driver was physically unharmed. Behind him was a battle, but none of his rivals could better the South Tyrolean. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) was nearest, 0.254 seconds in arrears. Roger Grouwels (Kroymans Automotive), winner of Race 1 on Saturday afternoon, followed in third 0.187 of a second ahead of his compatriot Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing). Claudio Schiavoni (Niki Hasler) was very close, just 0.096 seconds behind the Kessel Racing driver. In the Coppa Shell Am, Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) set the fastest lap at the end of a race against the clock with Laurent De Meeus of HR Owen, second, and “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mullhouse), third.