Second Pole For Khera at Brands Hatch

Brands Hatch 26 luglio 2020

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) made it two from two in the second qualifying round of the Ferrari Challenge UK 2020 season, putting in a blistering lap time of 1:29.766 to qualify ahead of Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) by nearly seven-tenths of a second on the Brands Hatch GP circuit. H Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) completed the top three from the Trofeo Pirelli class, qualifying in fourth place overall. Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena), following his impressive Ferrari Challenge UK debut on Saturday, put in an impressive lap time of 1:30.972 to once again take pole position in the Coppa Shell class by more than seven-tenths of a second, and will start the race in third position overall. Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) qualified in second place, ahead of Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) in third. Race 2 of the Ferrari Challenge UK 2020 will take place at 15:00 on Sunday.