Second appointment for F1 Clienti Masterclass

After the great success of the first edition of F1 Clienti Masterclass, the new Corse Clienti department initiative’s second “lesson” was held at the Mugello circuit. Once again, owners of Scuderia Ferrari single-seaters that raced in the 2000s enjoyed an advanced programme allowing them to use the cars even closer to how they were used on race weekends.

Before the active part, the participants were offered an in-depth theoretical session. They benefited from the direct experience of F1 Clienti engineers, all with extensive knowledge of the Grand Prix world, addressing specific tyre and aerodynamic issues.

Under the watchful eye of two tutors, Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta, the customers, driving an F2004, F2007 and F2008, carried out several series of sessions seeking, among other things, to explore variations in aerodynamic balance, fuel load and different levels of tyre wear.