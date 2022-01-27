“When you have a dream, and you work hard to achieve it, nothing can stop you,” declared Michelle Gatting, the first woman to win the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli.

The Dane achieved a fantastic feat, sealing the title with a race to spare at the Finali Mondiali weekend thanks to a fourth place which, although falling short of the “Iron Dame’s” goals, yielded the winner’s medal. Three victories and numerous podiums, pole positions and fastest laps in the race preceded this dash towards a milestone that will go down in motorsport history. These achievements show that Gatting’s triumph was no fluke.

She won the title due to outstanding performances against tenacious opponents such as Niccolò Schirò. “Racing against him is really exciting and a victory secured by beating him on the track is even more valuable,” said the Iron Lynx driver. “And it is undeniable that his absence in the first two rounds made it easier for me,” she added. “Together with the team, though, we worked hard day in and day out to take the title. Race after race, that became our goal.”

Gatting put her stamp on a memorable, almost perfect season, conducted with consistency and mental and physical strength, becoming a symbol of success, emancipation and equality for women in motorsport and beyond.

Those women who clearly show that there are no gender distinctions when pursuing dreams: “It wasn’t easy to reach this goal. I had to work hard, struggle, often shoulder-to-shoulder. Moments of excitement alternated with periods of discouragement, but I finally made it. The whole Iron Dames project is meant to offer inspiration to all women and girls. When you have a dream, and you work hard to achieve it, nothing can stop you.”