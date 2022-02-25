Breaking new ground has always been one of Ferrari's defining traits. Pioneers in innovation, technology, customer relations and also in bringing the world of women to the forefront of motorsport.

In 1951 two French women, Betty Haig and Yvonne Simon took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the wheel of a 166MM Berlinetta. In 2007 Nina Jerancic became the first woman to win a Ferrari Challenge race.

In 2018 Fabienne Wohlwend was proclaimed world Trofeo Pirelli Am champion, while Michelle Gatting has just become the first female champion in the overall rankings of the continental series. Yet the Danish driver is not the only woman to have been a protagonist in the Prancing Horse single-marque series. Lisa Clark, for instance, has divided her time between both the Europe and North American series, where she was able to cross paths with Eileen Bildman.

Thanks to these twin commitments, Clark was able to triumph in the Interseries class while Corinna Gostner and Germana Tognella clinched the Coppa Shell and the Coppa Shell Am Ladies respectively.

The female presence in the Ferrari single-marque series also extends way beyond the 488 Challenge Evo cockpit, with many women actively involved in the logistical, organisational and sporting aspects of events to ensure their success. Breaking new ground in male and female equality too.