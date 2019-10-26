Schirò takes pole in final race of championship

The qualifying session for Race-2 of the Challenge Europe was hard-fought. Niccolò Schirò won the time trial, getting the better of Adam Carroll and proving at ease around the turns of the Mugello circuit. The lead in this session alternated between Schirò, Carroll, Thomas Neubauer, Sam Smeeth and Louis Prette.

Trofeo Pirelli. Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) secured pole position with a time of 1:51.740 in qualifying for Race-2. His task will be to overhaul the current class leader, Louis Prette, who closed the session with the fifth-best time. Adam Carroll (Ferrari Budapest) was second fastest against the clock, while Chris Froggatt (HR Owen) finished third, just 0.140 hundredths of a second off pole.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, crowned champion at the end of Race-1 on Friday, seems to have acquired the winning habit, also securing pole for Race 2. Behind him came Matus Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) and Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing).

Coppa Shell. Tani Hanna (Formula Racing) clinched pole position after pocketing the title with second place in Race-1 on Friday. The Lebanese driver finished ahead of Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and James Weiland (Rossocorsa).

Coppa Shell Am. Thanks to the pole position in Qualifying 2, Henrik Jansen (Formula Racing) moved to within just three lengths of the leader Agata Smolka (Rossocorsa). The Polish driver clocked the fourth-best time behind Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) and Alexander Nussbaumer (Scuderia Gohm). The third pretender to the title, Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen), will start from sixth.