Schirò dominates Trofeo Pirelli, Vyboh surprise in Trofeo Pirelli Am

Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) put an end to a barren run stretching back to the opening round of the series. He revived his title ambitions taking advantage of an uphill race for championship leader Louis Prette (Formula Racing).

Trofeo Pirelli. Niccolò Schirò couldn’t have hoped for better than pole position, fastest lap and the lead from first to last in Race-1 of the Trofeo Pirelli. After so much misfortune, the Rossocorsa driver clinched an authoritative win after a flawless race. Behind Schirò, Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) returned to the podium. The Frenchman was the only driver to keep pace with the leader, passing under the chequered flag eight seconds later. Sam Smeeth (Baron Motorsport) came third, after fending off the attacks at midrace of Lennart Marioneck. The Gohm Motorsport driver enjoyed a very positive outing always on the attack, crossing the line ahead of Louis Prette (Formula Racing). The Italian driver, who was involved in an accident in the morning, started from the back of the field in a spare car. The championship leader lapped as fast as the leading cars when he didn’t have to battle through the traffic, and his fifth-place finish could prove crucial to the destination of the title. It was a difficult race for Grossmann and Carroll, with the Octane 26 driver losing ground when he came off track and Carroll suffering a penalty fora jump start.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. At the end of an exciting race full of twists and turns, Matúš Vyboh clinched his first Ferrari Challenge victory, in his third race overall. The Scuderia Praha driver, with his consistently fast times, took full advantage of the only mistake by Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, who went into a spin on lap 12. The Rossocorsa driver had until then been in direct contact with the Trofeo Pirelli leaders, with a comfortable margin over his rivals and in particular Jack Brown, slowed down in the early stages by a duel with Martin Nelson. The Scuderia Autoropa driver, after Tabacchi's spin, found himself in second with the Italian very aggressively attempting to pull back a position. The experienced Swede handled the pressure well to cross the line behind the winner Vyboh and three-tenths of a second ahead of Tabacchi. Christian Overgaard (Forza Racing) finished fourth with Oliver Plassmann (Autohaus Ulrich) behind him.