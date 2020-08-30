Scheltema’s first pole, payback for Simoncic

Fons Scheltema took pole position in Race-2 qualifying at Mugello, which began on a dry track but was then affected by rain. Michael Simoncic was fastest in the Coppa Shell Am. Coppa Shell. Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) will start from pole in Race-2 of the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in progress this weekend at Mugello. The Dutch driver set the best time of 2:03.414 in the first ten minutes of the session on a dry track before the heavens opened. In the pouring rain, the drivers returned to the pits to fit wets, but the few who went back out on track failed to improve their times, leaving the standings unchanged. It was a wise choice as more rain is forecast for this afternoon on the Tuscan track. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) will be on the front row, next to Scheltema, with a time of 2:03.660, while Thomas Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) will set off from third. The championship leader, Roger Grouwels (Race Art Kroymans), clocked the fourth-best time.

Coppa Shell Am. Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) tried to make up for Saturday’s challenging outing with the fastest class time and fourth-best overall. Second place went to Miroslav Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) who clearly enjoys a great rapport with the 488 Challenge Evo on the ups and downs of Mugello. “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mullhouse), Coppa Shell Am leader, was third in class and tenth overall, more than four seconds off pole. The winner of Saturday’s race, Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing), recorded the fourth-fastest time.

Green light. Race-2 is scheduled this afternoon from 3.45 pm and will be broadcast live on the Ferrari Races site.