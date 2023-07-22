Saturday Showdown in Sonoma

Coppa Shell. Grey Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) secured the win, his third of the season to date, leading Sureel Choksi (Ferrari of Denver) by six seconds at the checkered flag. In a race that was interrupted by a lengthy safety car period in the early going after a first-corner incident, Grey proved the master of Sonoma’s technical, demanding layout and also the strong tire wear that it encourages.
Sureel’s result, however, may prove the most consequential, however, as it allowed him to notably close the gap to current championship leader Cameron Root (Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo) who endured an uncharacteristic outing in Saturday’s race. Rey Acosta (The Collection) secured the third step on the podium with a margin of three seconds over fourth.
In the Coppa Shell AM category, the leading contenders endured the same period under safety-car, but got right into the fight once the green flag flew once more. Bruce Cleveland (Ferrari of Silicon Valley) secured the win, but by the smallest of margins, just three tenths over Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta), who had both earned a notable gap over the rest of the category.
This marked Cleveland’s first win of the season after he stood on the podium three times and was clearly building momentum after back to back podium finishes in Montreal. Third place, however, was a bit of a scrap as Roger Monteforte (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) finished third on the road, but was ultimately penalized for incident responsibility, promoting Paul Lin (Ferrari of Newport Beach) into the position.
Schedule.
Ferrari Challenge will be back on Sunday for qualifying and racing action on Sunday, starting with qualifying at 10:10 a.m. (all times local) and the first green flag of the day is scheduled to fall at 1:55 p.m. All Ferrari Challenge sessions will be streamed live on live.ferrari.com