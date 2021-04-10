Sartingen, first pole in Coppa Shell

An excellent start for Axel Sartingen who claims pole position in the Coppa Shell class. The Lueg Sportivo team driver is barely able to hide his satisfaction: "It is my first pole in two years of the Challenge and I got it right here in Monza, at the Temple of Speed, where I have raced for the first time. The circuit is great, I had a lot of fun, it's really fast. Sure, you have to know how to handle all that speed, but it appears that I’ve managed to succeed. Also, to be honest, I got lucky as Roger Grouwels moved into the Trofeo Pirelli Am class and that’s why I stood a better chance of getting the pole!"

