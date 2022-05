Imola 04 luglio 2020

Dutch driver Roger Grouwels triumphed on his debut at Imola, in the first round of the 2020 Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell, thanks to a solid and error-free performance. “I never expected it. I feel good, of course. I am happy. First time with a new car, first time on this track… I take this position, and it's fantastic, incredible, thank you”, an excited Roger told the cameras.