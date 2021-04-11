Ramelli triumphs again in Race 2 in an exemplary weekend

It was a red letter weekend for Giuseppe Ramelli. The Italian driver from the Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing team clinched victory in Coppa Shell Am class Race 2. And that’s some feat given that Ramelli had previously stated that he considered Monza one of the trickiest, after having struggled against it on various occasions in the past. But this time everything turned out just fine.

“A tough race as the weather and track conditions were changing lap by lap. It was a race that had to be managed well, one requiring a lot of attention. But it went well, in fact, it couldn't have been better. Plus, Monza is my home circuit so I'm doubly happy.”