Race 2 Grids are Set at Indianapolis

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Westlake) reasserted his dominance in the Trofeo Pirelli category, earning pole by two tenths of a second over Benjamin Hites (The Collection). While Cooper was able to set his fast time on his first and ultimately sole flying lap, Ben took a couple of cracks at beating the American. Ultimately, however, the best of the Pirelli tires had faded and blunted his charge. Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft Lauderdale) took third in category, a further four tenths of a second behind Benjamin Hites.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Mark Fuller (Scuderia Corsa - Ferrari of Silicon Valley) launched himself into pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli AM category, besting yesterday’s winner Neil Gehani (Continental Autosports) by three tenths of a second. Danny Baker (Ferrari of Palm Beach) claimed third position, a tenth further behind. After dealing with a problem yesterday, Mark took advantage of the fresh rubber and power of his Ferrari 488 Challenge car to produce a 1:27.449 lap.

Coppa Shell. Mark Issa (Ferrari of Atlanta) returned to the top of the grid with a pole position effort at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a 1:27.910 which proved to be just enough to beat out Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach). Brian absolutely gave it his all, and missed out on pole by the slimmest of margins, just 0.019 seconds slower than Issa. He did, however, hold off another strong qualifying performance from Dale Katechis (Miller Motorcars), who will start third and was only 0.011 seconds slower than Brian.

Coppa Shell AM. Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) continued his excellent weekend with pole position for race 2, stopping the clock with a 1:28.123. Jay Schriebman (Cauley Ferrari) took second and was three tenths off of Brad’s time and a tenth ahead of third place starter Mark Davies (Wide World Ferrari).