Race 1 at Fuji Postponed Due to Dense Fog

The Race 1 originally set to be held on 1 July at Fuji Speedway, has been postponed due to inclement weather. This morning's qualifying round was delayed two hours due to heavy rainfall, with Trofeo Pirelli driver Yudai Uchida and Coppa Shell driver Shiraki Yasutaka snagging pole positions nonetheless. Following the end of rainfall, the circuit was rapidly encompassed in thick fog, which led to the race being put on hold at 16:20. It will resume tomorrow, 2 July, starting at 10:15am, and the starting grid will be based on the second-fastest lap time achieved by each driver during qualifying. Race 2 will begin at 15:50 the same day.

