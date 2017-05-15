Qualifying Results from Sunday at Laguna Seca

15 maggio 2017

Monterey, 14 May 2017 - The high drama of qualifying took place in cool and grey, but mercifully dry conditions at Laguna Seca on Sunday. Trofeo Pirelli 458 EVO - Joseph Rubbo and his Ferrari of Long Island 458 EVO continue to be the class of the field, securing pole by over one second. In second and third place, however, Naveen Rao and John Boyd, could not have been separated by a thinner margin. Naveen Rao and his Ferrari of San Diego 458 EVO took second place over John Boyd of Ferrari of Denver by just two hundredths of a second. Coppa Shell - In Coppa Shell, Karl Williams (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took a commanding pole position, by 1.2 seconds over his nearest rival, Barry Zekelman of Ferrari of Ontario. Osvaldo Gaio, a Ferrari Challenge rookie, continued his strong run of form at Laguna Seca, qualifying in third position. Trofeo Pirelli AM - Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) took a closely contested pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class, beating out Jean-Claude Saada of Boardwalk Ferrari, by just over one tenth of a second. Chris Cagnazzi of Ferrari of Long Island just missed out on the front row by one hundredth of a second. Trofeo Pirelli - Cooper McNeil of Ferrari of Silicon Valley blitzed the field in his 488 Challenge car, taking pole by over half of a second and was the only driver to break into the 1:25 barrier all weekend, with a 1:25.707. It was another tight battle for second and third, with Wei Lu of Ferrari of Vancouver narrowly beating Martin Fuentes (Ferrari of Silicon Valley) by three hundredths of a second.