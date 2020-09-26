Qualifying complete to open Ferrari Challenge weekend at Laguna Seca

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli set off on its first qualifying session of the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca weekend, marking the start of competitive sessions in the fifth round of the North American championship.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) took yet another pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli category with a 1:26.771, which also was a new lap record at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Ferrari Challenge series, befitting the additional performance available on the 488 Challenge EVO car. Further back, Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) 1:28.184 took second and Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) claimed third with a 1:28.452

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) 1:27.970 took his second pole of the 2020 season with a 1:27.970 and will thus start in prime position for today’s race. It was an intensely competitive session with Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) taking second with a 1:28.046 and Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) took third with a 1:28.154, only off of the pole by two tenths of a second.

Coppa Shell. Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) took his second pole of the season in the Coppa Shell class with a 1:29.153 beating out Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) who was just two tenths of a second further back with a 1:29.341 and championship leader Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) took third with a 1:29.527, ensuring another competitive race in a class that has seen Millstein charge through to four consecutive wins in 2020.

Coppa Shell AM. Dave Musial 2.0 (Ferrari of Lake Forest) claimed his first ever-pole position in the Coppa Shell AM category with a 1:29.238 followed closely by John Lennon (Ferrari of San Francisco) and class-leader Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) who ended the session with a 1:29.809. This has been Justin’s class for much of the year, but Musial has certainly risen to the fore over the last few races, so it will be interesting to see how this afternoon’s 30-minute contest plays out.

Schedule. The first racing action of the Ferrari Challenge weekend is set to begin at 1:45p.m. with a 30-minute contest for the Coppa Shell AM category, followed just after at 2:15p.m. (all times local) for the Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli AM and Coppa Shell categories.