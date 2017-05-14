Qualifying Complete at Laguna Seca

14 maggio 2017

Monterey - May 14, 2017 - Qualifying took place under the gorgeous blue bell skies of Northern California today at the historic Laguna Seca circuit. Trofeo Pirelli - Peter Ludwing took pole in the Trofeo Pirelli class by two tenths of a second over fellow competitor Martin Fuentes. In fact, the top three were separated by just over half of a second. Trofeo Pirelli AM - Marc Muzzo took poke in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class, again leading a tight contingent of cars to the checkered. The top 5 were separated by only six tenths of a seconds, showing just how tight the competition was. Coppa Shell - Barry Zekelman was the leading Coppa Shell contender, with an impressive performance. Trofeo Pirelli 458 EVO - Joseph Rubbo was absolutely dominant in his 458 EVO car, taking pole in his class by nearly two seconds. Further down the field, though, competition was quite tight, with the next four drivers separated by only four tenths of a second.