Prette, Xing and Wu fastest in the Qualifying 1

Mugello 25 ottobre 2019

Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific took to the Mugello circuit for their first qualifying session of the Finali Mondiali. Continued sunlight worked to dry the circuit, but nevertheless, damp patches remained and suppressed lap times. Two of the three categories in the Asia Pacific series have also already crowned their champions, meaning less need for risky maneuvers. Trofeo Pirelli Am. Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaires) took pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli Am category as the circuit continued to dry and lap times continued to fall. He led over Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima) who did lead the top of the charts for a time, but had his fastest lap eliminated as he exceeded track limits. The duo led Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) who completed the top three. Coppa Shell. Yanbin Xing (CTF Beijing) took the top spot in the Coppa Shell category with a 1:55.469. The Chinese driver was in a close fight with Makoto Fujiwara (Cornes Shiba) who was just over one tenth slower in second position. The duo were well ahead of the rest of the Coppa Shell pack as David Dicker (Continental Cars Auckland) finished third, but over one second further back. As the only championship that is still under contention, the Coppa Shell class will surely be the one to watch. Championship leader Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) was only able to qualify fifth in class and will surely push aggressively to the front to defend his championship aspirations. Coppa Shell Am. Ray Wu (Blackbird Concessionaires) took pole position in the Coppa Shell Am category with a lap of 1:57.958, besting his nearest competitor, Kent Chen (Modena Motori Taiwan) by just over two tenths of a second. Andrew Moon (Forza Motor Korea) completed the top three a further three tenths behind Kent’s time.