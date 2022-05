Misano 27 settembre 2020

Seven wins, four of them consecutive, and fourth place for rival Matús Vyboh, still weren't enough to persuade Frederik Paulsen that the Trofeo Pirelli Am title was his. At the end of the race, the Dane couldn't believe what he had just accomplished. Only his coach, Stefano Gai, was able to convince the Formula Racing rookie that he had done it. Still incredulous about winning the title, Frederik Paulsen spoke about his race.