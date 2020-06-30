Open Mic: the voices of Challenge Europe

On the eve of the first round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe
, the Open Mic section hosts the voices of the Maranello company's one-make series. Alberto Borgini and Michele Mambelli join Dave Richardson, the voice of the official English-language commentaries. As well as the official voice of Sky Sport Italia for the Ferrari Challenge, Alberto is a figure known and appreciated by the entire Corse Clienti world, while Michele reports on all the race stages for spectators at the circuit. Among other topics, this special episode covers anecdotes, trivia and the wait for the opening round of the 2020 season.