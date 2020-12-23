The seventeenth edition of the “Supercorso Federale – Velocità”, organised by the ACI Sport Federal School and open to talent selected from the major international karting and F4 series, saw eight promising young drivers behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo at Vallelunga.

The young drivers enjoyed an intense four days of training structured by the staff coordinated by Federal School Director Raffaele Giammaria, supported on this occasion by Giancarlo Minardi as Supervisor, and by an experienced team of Federal Instructors. They could also call on the advice of the Ferrari Driver Academy with the engineer Marco Matassa and Antonio Fuoco, who put their experience at the participants' disposal.

Gabriele Minì, winner of the Italian F4 Championship, Francesco Pizzi, runner-up in the same category, Andrea Rosso and Leonardo Fornaroli, respectively fifth and sixth in the Rookie standings, as well as Paolo Ferrari and the sons of drivers Lorenzo Patrese, Enzo Trulli and Charlie Wurz, tested the dynamic qualities of the car used in the Prancing Horse one-make series.