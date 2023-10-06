Mugello stages the Finali Mondiali Ferrari

The long countdown to the 2023 Finali Mondiali Ferrari on the last weekend of this month kicked off with the publication of the event programme, which, as usual, features all the Corse Clienti and Competizioni GT programme cars. This special occasion will decide the champions of the Prancing Horse’s international series and award the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli world titles at the culmination of the event on the morning of Sunday, 29 October.

A year on from the previous edition at Imola, the Mugello circuit will celebrate the historic triumph of the 499P, which this season won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s most famous endurance race. The Prancing Horse thus marked its return to the top class of endurance racing with a memorable victory half a century after its last appearance.

Record-breaking figures. Mugello once again hosts the big Ferrari event two years after the last Tuscan edition. Besides the 100 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos entered in the racing competition, the programme includes the activities of the XX Programme, for cars not homologated for road use that are true technology laboratories, and F1 Clienti, which brings back on the track the single-seaters that competed in the World Championship with Scuderia Ferrari from the 1970s to the hybrid era. The two programmes include 57 and 19 cars, respectively, making 76 cars on the track, the highest number ever recorded for this event.

Thirty-nine production derivatives will feature in Club Competizioni GT, open to GT racing cars of the last thirty years, plus a model such as the 488 GT Modificata created specifically for this programme. All are due at Mugello in an event that also includes Club Challenge activities.

Featured. As usual, the Finali Mondiali Ferrari provides a unique opportunity to discover first-hand the latest additions to the road range, thanks to the static display of the Maranello manufacturer’s current models, and to celebrate success on the track.

After all, 2023 has already entered the history of the company founded in 1947 thanks to the overall wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Nürburgring with two cars, the Hypercar 499P – presented during the 2022 Finali Mondiali – and the 296 GT3, both of which will be on display in the paddock.

The programme. The two races of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and North America will run on Thursday 26 and Friday 27; Qualifying takes place on Saturday 28, along with the new Superpole format to decide the starting grid for the Finali Mondiali, which will run on the morning of Sunday 29, before the Ferrari Show.

The event will grant the public free access to the lawn from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 October (entrance from the “Cancello Palagio”); however, the grandstands of the circuit dating back to 1974 will be open to Ferrari employees on Saturday and Sunday, Scuderia Ferrari Club members from Friday to Sunday, who will also have access to the paddock.