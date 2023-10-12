Mugello hosts last leg of Club Competizioni GT

During the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, the Mugello track will host the final round of the 2023 Club Competizioni GT season, which began in January in Dubai and continued on some of the world’s most prestigious circuits.

This round’s entry list includes 35 cars that will speed around the track nestling in the Tuscan hills. The programme offers owners of GT cars featured in competitive track activities over the past three decades and a model such as the 488 GT Modificata, with 13 examples present, created specifically for Club Competizioni GT events, the chance to take to the track and participate in restricted events.

The spotlight will be on the Ferrari 488 GT3, with ten examples present, in standard and Evo 2020 versions. Two Ferrari 296 GT3s, which made their racing debut this season, will also take part. The entry list for the big end-of-season event also includes 458 Italias, five and two cars in GT3 and GTE configuration, respectively, and an F430 GT3.

A Ferrari 550 GT1 will also make an appearance. The car’s front-mounted 6-litre V12 engine delivers just under 600 hp, and its body is made entirely in carbon fibre. The 550 GT1’s sporting CV includes appearances in several rounds of the FIA GT championship in the 2003 season, including the 24 Hours of Spa, when the car led the overall standings in the first six hours. In recent years, the Maranello manufacturer’s GT has also taken part in the Italian Hill Climb Championship with many victories and two titles.