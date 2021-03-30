Monza kicks off 2021 season of XX Programmes and F1 Clienti

Monza 30 marzo 2021

The first day of private testing for the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti cars concluded at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza with over 19 vehicles on track for the season's opening event.



XX Programmes. As usual, this programme's cars are well represented and, on the Lombard track, can deploy all the power generated by the Prancing Horse engines. Seventeen cars took on the 5793-metre circuit, with a line-up featuring all the programme’s models. Customers again benefited from exceptional tutors who also employed telemetry analysis to follow the participants' progress.



F1 Clienti. Two single-seaters are present at the “Temple of Speed”, the F2008 of Kimi Räikkönen and the F138 that Fernando Alonso drove in 2013. Powered by two V8 engines as required by the then regulations, the two Ferraris enjoyed very different fortunes, with the Finn finishing in ninth, while the Spaniard was second.



Back on track. The second and final day of private testing at Monza will take place on Wednesday, again behind closed doors.