Miroslav Výboh, ready for home challenge

Scuderia Praha aims to improve and do well in the Coppa Shell Am, especially this weekend in a home event with a distinctive flavour. Driver Miroslav Výboh takes us behind the scenes to reveal his team’s secrets.



“Scuderia Praha is a team with over twenty years of history behind it, and racing in Brno is a special event. It is a very complex circuit, but at the same time, it is one of the most exciting thanks to the many challenging turns”.

Scuderia Praha leaves nothing to chance: “From the pits, our technicians monitor the car through in-car cameras and telemetry systems. The data is collected, synthesised by the computers and transmitted in real-time to the driver during the race”.

Friends and partners are welcomed in the Hospitality Room, while the driver enjoys a moment of peace and privacy aboard the team truck, where briefings are also held with the team’s mechanics and engineers.

“At this point, see you on the track!”