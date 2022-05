Barcelona 18 luglio 2020

After his one-two at Imola, Matúš Výboh is confident heading into the Catalan weekend of the competitive Trofeo Pirelli Am. The Slovakian driver explains the livery of his 488 Challenge Evo and the original solution adopted for the training car that he shares with his father Miroslav, as well as the joy of competing and taking to the track at this extraordinary time.