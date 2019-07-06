Maiden Race at Twin Ring Motegi Circuit, Japan

The 2019 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific fourth round race will take place for the very first time at Twin Ring Motegi Circuit in Japan from 4th – 7th July. The road course, 4.8 kilometers long with 14 turns, will see a total of 22 drivers getting behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge this weekend for an exciting race around the track.

The Standings Trofeo Pirelli AM. Following the last race held on 26th May at the Shanghai International Circuit, Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaires Hong Kong) continues to dominate the standings for the Trofeo Pirelli AM category with 125 points after winning both Race 1 and 2. Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima) is second with 78 points. James Weiland (Ferrari of Cincinnati) is in third position with 54 points.

Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell category continues to be the most open of the classes, with just 5 points separating leader Yanbin Xing (CTF Beijing) and Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka), who has 77 points. Just 1 point behind Yamaguchi comes Michael Choi (Blackbird Concessionaires Hong Kong). Expect lots of close battles and action in this class to see who will reign supreme after this weekend.

Coppa Shell AM. In the Coppa Shell AM category, Andrew Moon (Forza Motors Korea), with a total of 113 points, has increased his lead after winning both Race 1 and 2 in the last two rounds. This granted him a 50-point advantage over Min Xiao (CTF Beijing) who is second with 63 points. Kent Chen (Modena Motori Taiwan) is third with 49 points.

Schedule The Challenge drivers will undertake two rounds of practice sessions on Friday, with Race 1 taking place on Saturday at 3.30 PM local time and the second race on Sunday at 2:00 PM local time.