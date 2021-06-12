MacNeil and Musial Jr. Lead the Way in Qualifying

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) again took pole as the sole entrant in the Trofeo Pirelli category with a 1:24.633, a full second better than his nearest competitor. He was followed by Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) who took the pole in Trofeo Pirelli AM2 with a time of 1:25.660, a great result that was hotly contested as Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) was only four hundredths behind with a 1:25.700 and Watkins Glen standout Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took third a further three hundredths behind. That led any competitor in the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category which was led by Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft Lauderdale) on a 1:25.827, besting a strong showing from Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) who crossed the line just two tenths off the pace set by Burrowes. Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) rounded out the top three in the category.

Coppa Shell. Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) took another pole position in the Coppa Shell category with a 1:26.203, besting his nearest competitor, Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) by just three-tenths of a second. It was an important result for Musial as he bested his nearest championship rival, Coleman, though as the two are both starting on the front row ensuring certain fireworks Ian Campbell took third with a 1:26.869, a further three tenths behind Coleman. John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) meanwhile took pole in the Coppa Shell AM category with a 1:27.421 besting Franck Ruimy (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) who was only four tenths behind with a 1:27.829. Paul Kiebler (Continental Autosports) took the third spot in the category with a 1:28.124. Kiebler was also responsible for the sole drama of the session as a wheel issue forced him to pull off to the side in turn three as he waited to be rescued until the end of the session.

