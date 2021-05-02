Kirchmayr, pole at "home"

It was just what he had really hoped for, given that he is racing in his native Austria: Ernst Kirchmayr accomplished the pole position in Race 2 qualifying on what he considers his home circuit. Alex Sartingen had upset plans on the first day of Spielberg by scooping both the pole and the victory, but today, Kirchmayr got his own back and will be looking to round it off with the top step of the podium.

“I am very satisfied with this result because everyone knew the track conditions and how difficult the pole position would be today. I won’t ever forget this moment.”

