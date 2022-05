Barcelona 19 luglio 2020

Ernst Kirchmayr reasserted both speed and prowess at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo at the Barcelona circuit. After having jeopardized what looked certain to be a runner-up spot in a thrilling Race 1, the Baron Motorsport driver began the day which will eventually culminate with the final event at the Catalan circuit with a phenomenal pole position. Here is how he tells it hot off the back of the qualifying session.