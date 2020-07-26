Khera and de Zille Do The Double

Lucky Khera wins the second race of the season, with Graham de Zille once again winning in the Coppa Shell.

Second Win. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) managed to convert his pole position into his second win of the weekend, in a race where drivers had to contend with a downpour for the second time in two races.

Trofeo Pirelli. Lucky Khera showed his pace right from the start as he quickly established a healthy lead from Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) in second place. However, Hogarth fought back, taking the fastest lap of the race, and at the halfway point of the race the gap was down to just three-tenths of a second. Khera, though, was not fazed by the pressure and eventually came across the line more than three seconds ahead of Hogarth. H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) came home third in class, despite a spin at Druids following the downpour.

Coppa Shell. Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) made a fantastic start for the second race in a row, and pulled out a strong class lead as he fought for the outright podium places with Sikkens. Following the spin from Sikkens, de Zille had a comfortable second half of the race, taking the fastest lap and dominating the Coppa Shell class to take his second win of the weekend, ahead of Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Leeds Brooklands) in second place. Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Nottingham) and Alex Moss (Graypaul Birmingham) engaged in a thrilling duel throughout the entire race, with Simmerson just beating Moss to the final podium spot. The next Ferrari Challenge UK event will take place at Donington Park on 29-30 August.