It’s All Systems Go For Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific Round 5 At Fuji Speedway

The 2019 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will once again make its return to Fuji Speedway Circuit and will see more than 20 drivers representing Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, South Korea and Italy competing in Round 5 of the series.

The Standings Following the last race held on 5th – 7th July at Motegi Twin Ring Circuit, Philippe Prette from Italy, a perennial occupant of the podium so far this season and with six wins to his name, tops the Trofeo Pirelli AM standings with 162 points. Go Max from Japan is his nearest rival, with seven podiums in eight races, at 107 points. American James Weiland is third with 54 points. The Coppa Shell category is the most open of the classes, with Michael Choi from Hong Kong out in front with 112 points after seven podiums in eight races. Seven points behind comes Yanbin Xing from China, followed by Japanese Kazuyuki Yamaguchi with 98 points. In the Coppa Shell AM standings leader Andrew Moon has been dominant in both the Sepang and Shanghai rounds, coming into Fuji with a total of 126 points. The first of his pursuers is Min Xiao from China with 83 points, followed by Kent Chen from Chinese Taipei in third who is only 1 point behind.

Schedule The Challenge drivers will undertake two rounds of practice sessions on Friday, with Race 1 taking place on Saturday at 2.45 PM local time and the second race on Sunday at 2:15 PM local time.