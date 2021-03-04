Insatiable Lucky Khera

Misano 04 marzo 2021

The entry list for this exciting season finale also includes Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), the new Ferrari Challenge UK champion who dominated the championship, winning every race so far.



You totally dominated the season despite it being your first year in the British series. Tell us about the thrill of this fantastic experience?



“It’s been an unforgettable year. I couldn’t have asked for more from the season. A dream come true: racing a Ferrari. It was special to win all the races. I love everything: the team, the environment, everything around the races. It’s all really lovely”.



This is your first continental race and first time on the Misano track. What are your expectations for the weekend?



“I want to keep winning! I race to cross the finish line first. I did my best in the test days to study the circuit, and I will give my best in the race”.



You’ve had the chance to drive the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. What do you think of it?



“The car’s aerodynamics are a lot better. You notice it, especially when taking corners. You really feel like you’re in a racing car.”