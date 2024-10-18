Hypercars parade in centre of Imola

The parade of the three Ferrari 499Ps competing in the 2024 FIA WEC World Championship will start from Imola city centre.​ This tribute to the Romagna city, which is hosting this year’s Finali Mondiali Ferrari, will allow the public, even outside the circuit, to admire the three Hypercars up close as they travel through the city’s streets.

The parade will set off from Piazza Antonio Gramsci on Sunday morning, proceeding along Via Giuseppe Mazzini and Viale Dante Alighieri. At 12:45 p.m., it will enter the track to kick off the eagerly awaited Ferrari Show, a key highlight for Ferrari fans.

The parade’s stars will be the cars that won the last two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: the number 50, driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, victorious in June, and the number 51, piloted by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, who triumphed in the centenary edition of 2023. They will be joined by the third Ferrari Hypercar, the number 83, entered by the AF Corse team and crewed by Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman, and Robert Kubica. In its debut season in the FIA WEC, this car has already claimed its first victory, in round seven at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

This event marks the 499P’s return to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, where it was first unveiled in 2022 during the Finali Mondiali.

