Hanna and Jansen lead the pack in Q2 of Coppa Shell

The second qualifying session of the Austrian weekend took place in unusual conditions, with snow falling over the Spielberg circuit. However, the unseasonal weather didn’t hinder the drivers who lapped the 4,318-metre track on rain tyres.

Coppa Shell. Eric Cheung was fastest in the 30-minute fight for pole, with a time of 1:40.734. Tani Hanna finished just 125 thousandths behind him, with Murat Cuhadaroglu, third, seven-tenths of a second off pole. The duel in qualifying thus mirrored yesterday's race. Fons Scheltema and Christian Kinch finished in the top five, while Ernst Kirchmayr was sixth, a clear improvement on Saturday.

Coppa Shell Am. Henrik Jansen, seventh overall, was the fastest in the Coppa Shell Am, with a time of 1:42.078. The Danish driver secured his third pole position of the season and second in a row, outpacing Laurent De Meeus by five-tenths of a second, and besting ‘Boris Gideon’, who finished on the podium yesterday. After her victory in Race-1, Agata Smolka closed the session in fifth, behind Giuseppe Ramelli.