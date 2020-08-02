Grouwels and “Alex Fox” fastest in Race-2 qualifying

Roger Grouwels in the Coppa Shell and “Alex Fox” in the Am, will seek to use pole as a launchpad for a second win on the Portuguese circuit.

Coppa Shell. Roger Grouwels (Race Art Kroymans), winner of Race-1 at Portimao on Saturday afternoon, snatched pole in the final stages from Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport). Grouwels’ fastest lap time of 1:48.242 was 0.297 seconds better than his rival, set in Race-2 qualifying. Third fastest time went to Axel Sartingen (Lueg Motorsport) who had hoped to start from top spot until 10 minutes from the end. Thomas Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) was fourth in his class, ahead of Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Corinna Gostner (CDP - MP Racing).

Coppa Shell Am. “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) improved on his second place in Saturday’s qualifying. He snatched pole for Race-2 from “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing). Laurent de Meeus (HR Owen) was third fastest against the clock. The first three are also battling it out at the top of the series standings, with “Alex Fox” currently in the lead. Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) was fourth, followed by Miroslav Výboh (Scuderia Praha), Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Montecarlo) and Werner Genter (Moll Sportwagen Hannover).

Race-2 of the Coppa Shell at Portimão will start at 4:20 pm, local time (UTC+1).