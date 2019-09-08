Grids Set for Final Race in North America in 2019

The heat that has been so prevalent throughout the weekend seemed to ease somewhat for the morning sessions as increased cloud cover protected much of the circuit from the sun’s intensity. That being said, the humidity that has been just as prevalent has remained. Drivers took advantage of the slightly more comfortable conditions to post ever faster laps as they completed the final day of qualifying in North America for the 2019 season.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Scuderia Corsa – Ferrari of Westlake) took another pole position, and the all important point for earning that pole with a 1:24.611. His nearest championship rival, Benjamin Hites (The Collection) had no response but still secured second position with a 1:25.499. That left Martin Burrowes in third with a 1:26.136.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) confirmed that his pace on Saturday was no accident as he earned pole position for race 2 at Homestead-Miami Speedway by half of a second over Ziad Ghandour (Boardwalk Ferrari). Dave’s 1:26.194 compared to Ziad’s 1:26.770, setting up what will surely be another epic scrap between the two in race 2. Neil Gehani (Continental Autosports) earned third, but it was a tightly fought affair, losing out to Ziad by only a single tenth and beating out John Megrue (Ferrari of Long Island) by another tenth of a second.

Coppa Shell. Mark Issa (Ferrari of Atlanta) took pole position in the Coppa Shell category, but not for the race. That honor went to a Coppa Shell AM driver meaning that while Mark will start at the head of the Coppa Shell field, he will not have the best possible position going in to turn 1. That may leave Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach), who qualified immediately behind Mark but will start on the inside of the second row, an opening to sneak past the Coppa Shell championship leader. Third place in Coppa Shell was secured by Claude Senhoretti (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale), with a 1:27.469, five tenths behind Brian.

Coppa Shell AM. Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) took a remarkable pole position which also was good enough for the pole position for the entire Coppa Shell category. His time of 1:26.572 was over a second clear of the next best Coppa Shell AM competitor, Ian Campbell (Ferrari New England) who completed his fastest lap in 1:27.645. The battle for second and third, however, was far, far tighter. Ian’s lap time was only five one-hundredths of a second ahead of Sureel Choksi (Ferrari of Denver) who unlocked some speed in his Ferrari 488 Challenge car with a time of 1:27.697.