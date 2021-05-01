Gatting: winning strategy

After taking pole, Michelle Gatting also won Trofeo PirelliRace-1 at Spielberg, consolidating top spot in the standings. “It was a beautiful race. On lap one, I was worried about managing the brakes and decided not to take too many risks, but Luka Nurmi took advantage and passed me perhaps too easily”.

However, the Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx driver only took a few laps to regain the lead. “This strategy allowed me to manage both the tyres and the brakes. The car was in good condition. I got a little nervous when the Safety Car came out, but the important thing is that we won the race in the end”.

