Misano 26 settembre 2020

Michelle Gatting’s first pole position in the Ferrari Challenge was clinched at the end of a high-speed lap which saw the driver cover the 5-kilometre track in 1:35.747, some 274 milliseconds ahead of Emanuele Maria Tabacchi. The Dane thus claims a first pole position in the continental series on her second appearance, once again with a display of talent and pure speed. Let’s hear what she had to say at the end of the session.