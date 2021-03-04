Free practice completed at Misano

The limelight falls on the 2020 Finali Mondiali Ferrari, which got underway today in the splendid setting of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico. The 51 participating drivers, who battled it out in the European and North American series of the Ferrari Challenge 2020, took to the track for the two scheduled free practice sessions, powered by the turbo V8s of their 488 Challenge Evo cars. The teams were able to take full advantage of the optimal weather conditions below clear skies, to put the final touches to their car set-ups ahead of Race 1, scheduled for tomorrow.

F1 Clienti and XX Programmes. As always, on track in the Prancing Horse F1 Clienti and XX Programmes single-marque series were some of the most legendary Formula 1 single-seaters ever to have competed in such legendary races - models which have brought the Maranello-based marque so many successes - as well as the FXX, FXX-K and FXX-K Evo laboratory-cars, veritable pioneers of automotive experimentation in the world of motor racing.

Weekend schedule. The competition comes to life tomorrow with the qualifying session and Race 1 of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell. Race 2 is scheduled for the following day, while Sunday’s main event, the final show of the Finali Mondiali, is scheduled for 13:45. All the thrills of the weekend can be followed on the live stream at http://live.ferrari.com/, as well as on Sky Sport F1.