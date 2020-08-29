Frederik Paulsen, from the pool to the track

One of the revelations of the early stages of the 2020 Ferrari Challenge Europe season has been Frederik Paulsen. The Dane, in his rookie year of competition racing, does however boast a competitive sporting past, although one with little in common with motorsport: swimming. More used to Danish swimming pool lanes than the pit lane, the driver from Formula Racing shows us around the Mugello circuit, which from the very first free practice sessions became his favourite track. He explains why racing with a Ferrari represents such an exciting challenge.